Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota

About the Minnesota Manufacturers’ Council

The Minnesota Chamber is the voice of Minnesota manufacturers



For more than 30 years, the Minnesota Chamber has provided direct benefits to manufacturers by bringing them together statewide and providing a fierce voice for them at the Capitol.

Minnesota Manufacturers’ Council

Membership in the Minnesota Chamber automatically makes manufacturers in the Minnesota Manufacturers’ Council, the state’s largest statewide industry network.

Quarterly meetings with your peers and high-level decision makers.

Executives from the Minnesota Manufacturers’ Council will come together four times a year to meet with high-level decision makers at the capitol and in business.

A direct line to lawmakers making decisions critical to your business.

Manufacturers know what they need to stay and grow in Minnesota. Lower taxes? A less complex permitting process? Reliable energy at lower costs? Through the Minnesota Manufacturers’ Council, they have the opportunity to work with the Chamber’s six-person lobbying team and lawmakers directly.

One-on-one business assistance and access to Minnesota suppliers.

The Chamber will come to a business, listen to the challenges, help make critical business connections and help their business grow. They can provide access to the MN Supplier Match database of nearly 1,200 suppliers who provide accessibility, short lead-times, shared networks and trusted quality.

Short and long-term workforce solutions.

Everyone is looking for the right workers, to fill immediate positions and as our economy evolves into the future. The Chamber team helps manufacturers with resources in their community that can help with expeditious challenges, including how to grow a diverse workforce and tap different pools of talent.

Cost-effective, high-quality business insurance and employee benefits specifically tailored to manufacturers, to guard against business risk and keep and attract the best workforce.