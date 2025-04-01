Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota
Do you make the “coolest thing made in Minnesota”?
Minnesota companies have a long history of innovation, creating some of the “coolest” products to fuel our economy. The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce is again searching for the Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota!
- Manufacturing represents the single largest private-sector component of Minnesota’s GDP.
- 325,000 Minnesotans work in manufacturing.
- 42% of Minnesota’s Fortune 500 companies are in manufacturing.
- Minnesota exported $120 billion in manufactured goods in 2015.
- These companies sent 1,057 different types of products to more than 200 countries worldwide.
- Manufacturing workers took home $24.9 billion last year for an average annual wage of $76,950 – 10% higher than the state’s overall private sector wage.
- July 7: Nominations open
- Aug. 15: Nominations close
- Sept. 2: First bracket announced
- Sept. 2 – Oct. 5: Public voting
- Oct. 7: Winner announced at the 2025 Manufacturers’ Summit
Nomination parameters
Any product manufactured in Minnesota is eligible for nomination and companies are not required to be members of the Minnesota Chamber. However, nominees must have been in business for at least two years and have a product that is made using a manufacturing process.
FAQ
How do I qualify?
The single biggest qualifying factor for the “Coolest thing made in Minnesota” contest is to manufacture a product in Minnesota. You need to have been in business for two years. Your company does not need a membership in the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce to qualify and can submit one product per year.
How do I apply?
Product submissions will be accepted at coolestthingmn.com starting July 7. Submission information includes a product description, photos, information about the creating company and acknowledgement of qualifying factors.
Can I nominate someone else’s product?
Yes! You will be asked to provide a contact at the company that produces the nominated product, for verification.
How is the bracket chosen?
The bracket of 64 products is chosen by a council of industry peers from a list of all completed nominations. The council takes thoughtfulness and thoroughness of nominations into account when selecting the bracket.
How is a winner chosen?
The first bracket will be announced in September. The public will vote on products via head-to-head match up in five rounds until the winner is announced on October 7 at the 2025 Manufacturers’ Summit.
And the 2024 winner is...
Invented in 1961, Scotch® Magic™ Tape is the preferred tape for offices, homes and schools. It’s invisible when applied and won’t show on copies. This is an ideal tape for permanent paper mending. It can be written on with pen, pencil or marker, it pulls off the roll smoothly. Scotch® Magic™ Tape cuts easily & is very reliable. The tape is photo safe and made in the USA with globally sourced materials.
There’s nothing more important than mending original documents like birth certificates, final essays, and special photos. One original deserves another. Scotch® Magic™ Tape is the original invisible matte-finish tape preferred by homes, schools and home offices. Why? Because it works like magic: It’s invisible! Gives you a strong, secure, permanent seal using trusted 3M adhesive technology. And with our easy-to-use Scotch® Tape dispenser (included), Scotch® Magic™ Tape rolls out smoothly, cuts evenly-with no time, energy or tape wasted. Magically mend the many rips and tears of life--securely, permanently, and invisibly. Frosty on the roll, but invisible on the job!
Want to learn about all the products featured in last year's contest?
About the Minnesota Manufacturers’ Council
The Minnesota Chamber is the voice of Minnesota manufacturers
For more than 30 years, the Minnesota Chamber has provided direct benefits to manufacturers by bringing them together statewide and providing a fierce voice for them at the Capitol.
Minnesota Manufacturers’ Council
Membership in the Minnesota Chamber automatically makes manufacturers in the Minnesota Manufacturers’ Council, the state’s largest statewide industry network.
Quarterly meetings with your peers and high-level decision makers.
Executives from the Minnesota Manufacturers’ Council will come together four times a year to meet with high-level decision makers at the capitol and in business.
A direct line to lawmakers making decisions critical to your business.
Manufacturers know what they need to stay and grow in Minnesota. Lower taxes? A less complex permitting process? Reliable energy at lower costs? Through the Minnesota Manufacturers’ Council, they have the opportunity to work with the Chamber’s six-person lobbying team and lawmakers directly.
One-on-one business assistance and access to Minnesota suppliers.
The Chamber will come to a business, listen to the challenges, help make critical business connections and help their business grow. They can provide access to the MN Supplier Match database of nearly 1,200 suppliers who provide accessibility, short lead-times, shared networks and trusted quality.
Short and long-term workforce solutions.
Everyone is looking for the right workers, to fill immediate positions and as our economy evolves into the future. The Chamber team helps manufacturers with resources in their community that can help with expeditious challenges, including how to grow a diverse workforce and tap different pools of talent.
Cost-effective, high-quality business insurance and employee benefits specifically tailored to manufacturers, to guard against business risk and keep and attract the best workforce.